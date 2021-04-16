UrduPoint.com
Putin Declares Income Of $132,000 In 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2020 declared an income of 9.994 million rubles (132,000) in 2001, just 270,000 more than a year earlier, according to his income statement published on the Kremlin's website

In 2019, Putin earned 9.726 million rubles, and in 2018, his income was 8.648 million rubles.

In 2019, Putin earned 9.726 million rubles, and in 2018, his income was 8.648 million rubles.

