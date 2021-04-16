Putin Declares Income of $132,000 in 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2020 declared an income of 9.994 million rubles (132,000) in 2001, just 270,000 more than a year earlier, according to his income statement published on the Kremlin's website.

In 2019, Putin earned 9.726 million rubles, and in 2018, his income was 8.648 million rubles.