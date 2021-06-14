Putin Denies Advance Knowledge of Journalists' Detention in Belarus - NBC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NBC said on Monday that Russia's President Vladimir Putin, in an interview, denied advance knowledge that Belarusian authorities would detain an opposition journalist after an emergency landing of an international flight.

The publication on the broadcaster's website offers no quotes.

In May, an Irish airline Ryanair traveling from Greece to Lithuania made an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to be fake. Two of its passengers, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Belarus has designated as extremist, and his girlfriend, Russian national Sofia Sapega, were detained during the stopover at the airport