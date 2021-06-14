Putin Denies in Interview With NBC Ordering Navalny Poisoned

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NBC that it was not in the habit of Russia to assassinate people, denying ordering opposition activist Alexey Navalny killed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NBC that it was not in the habit of Russia to assassinate people, denying ordering opposition activist Alexey Navalny killed.

"We don't have this kind of habit, of assassinating anybody," Putin said when asked whether he ordered Navalny poisoned.

Suggested by the NBC journalist that Navalny was not just any prisoner, the Russian president said: "He will not be treated any worse than anybody else."