Putin, Erdogan Confirm Intention to Meet in Foreseeable Future - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have confirmed during phone talks their intention to hold a meeting in the foreseeable future, with details yet to be agreed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"When Putin called and congratulated Erdogan on his victory in the election, on his re-election as president of Turkey, the presidents confirmed their intention to hold a bilateral meeting in the foreseeable future, where it will be and when exactly, this remains to be agreed," Peskov told reporters.