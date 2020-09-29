UrduPoint.com
Putin Expresses Concern Over Nagorno-Karabakh Hostilities During Talks With Pashinyan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, expressed serious concern over the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Vladimir Putin has expressed serious concern over the ongoing hostilities," the statement says.

Putin and Pashinyan agreed that the opposing sides in Karabakh should take measures to de-escalate the crisis.

"The urgent need for the opposing sides to stop the fire and take measures to de-escalate the crisis was emphasized," the Kremlin said.

