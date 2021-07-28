Putin Extends Condolences to Indian Government Over Deadly Floods

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended condolences to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in light of the tragic consequences of the floods in the country's west

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin extended condolences to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in light of the tragic consequences of the floods in the country's west.

Earlier this week, the death toll from floods caused by extreme rainfall in the central-western Indian state of Maharashtra increased to 207.

"Dear Mr. President and Prime Minister, please accept my deep condolences over the tragic consequences of the floods in India's western states. Russia shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones and hopes for a speedy recovery of all those injured," Putin's letter, released by the Kremlin, read.