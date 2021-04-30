(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin extended on Friday condolences to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the multiple fatalities in a stampede during the celebration of the Lag B'Omer holiday at Mount Meron.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the death toll reached 44 and the number of injured people reached 103.

"Russia shares the grief of the friendly people of Israel," Putin said in his message, published on the Kremlin website.

The Russian leader conveyed the words of sympathy and support to families and friends of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.