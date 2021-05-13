UrduPoint.com
Putin, Guterres Expressed Concern About Toughening Of Sanctions Against Syria

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

Putin, Guterres Expressed Concern About Toughening of Sanctions Against Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed the humanitarian situation in Syria and expressed concern over the tightening of sanctions against Damascus, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"When considering the humanitarian situation in Syria, concern was expressed over the tightening of unilateral sanctions against the legitimate authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic," the statement says.

Putin and Guterres also agreed to intensify the efforts of Russia and UN agencies for the return of refugees, humanitarian aid and restoration of the Syrian economy, the Kremlin added.

"Among the priorities is the advancement of the intra-Syrian constitutional process," it also said.

