Putin Instructs Government to Ensure Financing for Russian Nuclear Medicine Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to ensure financing for the design and construction of a national nuclear medicine center for the diagnosis and treatment of various serious diseases, according to a list of instructions published on the Kremlin website on Monday.

According to the instructions issued following a joint expanded meeting of the State Council Presidium and the Council on Science and education held on February 6, the government will also have to consider before June 1 the creation of a fundamentally new source of synchrotron radiation, which would have better characteristics for medical usage than the existing and planned projects of foreign competitors.

Both projects are to be created as part of the Federal program of synchrotron and neutron research for 2019-2027.

The national scientific and educational medical center for nuclear medicine is planned to be created on the basis of the existing infrastructure of the National Research Center "Kurchatov Institute." It will carry out diagnostics and treatment using nuclear technologies, including proton, ion and radiation therapy.

It is expected that the new center's departments of ion radiation therapy and ophthalmic oncology will begin the in-line treatment of patients in 2024.

Research methods based on synchrotron radiation are now becoming the main non-destructive tool for obtaining unique data on the structure and properties of substances at the atom level. They are used in basic research and the development of advanced technologies for many sectors of the economy, including medicine, pharmacology, agriculture, microbiology, food industry, energy and IT.