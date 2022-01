Putin Invited Maduro to Visit Russia - Venezuelan Foreign Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeated his invitation to his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, to visit Russia, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"President Putin has once again repeated his invitation to President Nicolas Maduro to visit Russia to deepen cooperation between the two countries," the ministry said in a statement.

The leaders held a phone conversation, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, energy, among other fields, as well as coordination in international affairs.