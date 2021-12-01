UrduPoint.com

Putin Invites Brazilian President To Visit Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, to visit Russia during the ceremony of presenting credentials by ambassadors in the Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, to visit Russia during the ceremony of presenting credentials by ambassadors in the Kremlin.

"We will be glad to see the Brazilian president in Russia," Putin said.

Putin noted that Brazil in 2022-2023 would receive the status of a non-permanent member of the United Nation Security Council, saying that interaction will be more intensive at the UN platform.

According to the Russian leader, Moscow will continue to consistently strengthen bilateral cooperation with Brazil in various fields.

