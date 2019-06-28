Putin Invites BRICS to More Actively Assist Reconstruction of Syria, Return of Refugees

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited BRICS member states to more actively assist the reconstruction on Syria and return of refugees to the middle Eastern country.

"At the current stage, it is important to liquidate the remaining areas of tensions and continue helping the Syrian authorities in humanitarian cargoes delivery, restoring the destroyed economy and infrastructure and returning refugees .

. We believe it is important that our BRICS partners engage more actively in the settlement of these issues," Putin said at the BRICS meeting ahead of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.