Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Bilateral Cooperation, Upcoming Contacts by Phone - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed by phone bilateral cooperation and upcoming contacts, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed by phone bilateral cooperation and upcoming contacts, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday.

"A telephone conversation took place between Russian and Belarusian presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko. Urgent issues of bilateral cooperation and upcoming contacts at the top level were discussed," the statement said.