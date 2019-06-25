UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Bilateral Cooperation, Upcoming Contacts By Phone - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:02 PM

Putin, Lukashenko Discussed Bilateral Cooperation, Upcoming Contacts by Phone - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed by phone bilateral cooperation and upcoming contacts, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed by phone bilateral cooperation and upcoming contacts, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday.

"A telephone conversation took place between Russian and Belarusian presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko. Urgent issues of bilateral cooperation and upcoming contacts at the top level were discussed," the statement said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Top

Recent Stories

Hot weather to grip,rain at isolated places 25 Jun ..

1 minute ago

ADC for expediting surveillance activities to cont ..

1 minute ago

US Army Awards $562Bln Contract for ATACMS Missile ..

3 minutes ago

7 civilians arrested in Srinagar, Pulwama areas

3 minutes ago

Fehmida Mirza terms CoD as charter of hypocrisy

3 minutes ago

Pakistan prepared to cope with Monsoon floods: Zar ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.