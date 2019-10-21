UrduPoint.com
Putin, Macron Discussed Syria By Phone - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Syria by phone on Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday

"On the initiative of the French side, a telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron," the statement said.

The leaders discussed the situation in Syria's northeast, expressed an opinion on the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state.

"Vladimir Putin informed [Macron] about the efforts being made by Russia to stabilize the situation in the region, including facilitating the establishment of contacts between interested parties and ensuring the interests of all ethno-confessional groups," the Kremlin said.

The presidents also noted the importance of launching an intra-Syrian dialogue within the framework of the constitutional committee meeting being convened under the UN auspices in late October in Geneva, it said.

