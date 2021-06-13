UrduPoint.com
Putin Names Cybersecurity Among 'Most Crucial' Global Issues

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the issue of cybersecurity was critical worldwide.

"The issue of cybersecurity is one of the most crucial today. Because any shutdowns of entire systems lead to very grave consequences," Putin said ahead in an interview ahead of the US-Russia summit in Geneva.

The meeting with US President Joe Biden will take place on June 16.

