Putin Offers Deep Condolences On Death Of Kuwaiti Emir Sabah - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Putin Offers Deep Condolences on Death of Kuwaiti Emir Sabah - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to the new emir of Kuwait, expressing his deep condolences on the death of his older half-brother, 91-year-old Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Kuwaiti emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died in the United States where he was receiving medical treatment. Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been appointed as the new Emir of Kuwait after his death and will be sworn in on Wednesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in which he expressed deep condolences on the death of his older brother, Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah," the statement says.

Putin stressed that Emir Sabah rightfully enjoyed high authority in the middle East and beyond.

"During his years on the throne and earlier in high government positions, he did a lot for the social and economic development of Kuwait and the strengthening of its international positions, as well as for ensuring regional security," the statement says.

Putin emphasized that Emir Sabah was a true friend of Russia and not only stood at the origins of relations between the two states, but also made a great contribution to strengthening mutually beneficial Russian-Kuwaiti cooperation in various fields.

