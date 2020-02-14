Putin Orders Launch of Preparations for All-Russian Vote on Constitution Amendments

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that preparations start for the all-Russian vote on amendments to the national constitution, and a relevant decree was published on Friday on the official legal information portal

"As it is necessary to ensure Russian citizens' participation in settling questions related to introducing changes to the Russian Federation's constitution, executive government agencies and organizations should prepare the holding of the all-Russian vote on approving changes to the constitution," the decree read.

According to the decree, the Russian Central Election Commission will be tasked with preparing the vote.

Putin has also requested that the cabinet promptly provides the election commission with budgetary funds for this purpose.