Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation in Armenia by Phone - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation in Armenia by phone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation in Armenia by phone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The phone conversation took place at the initiative of the Armenian side.

"The situation in Armenia was discussed ... Putin spoke in favor of maintaining order and calmness in Armenia, resolving the situation within the framework of the law," the spokesman said.

"The head of the Russian state also called on all sides for restraint," Peskov added.

Another political crisis erupted in Yerevan after Pashinyan's careless words about Russian missile systems Iskander.

The deputy chief of Armenia's general staff, according to media reports, ridiculed the prime minister, for which he was dismissed, and the chief of the general staff was offered to resign as well. On Thursday morning, the Armenian Armed Forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself. The prime minister regarded this as an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take to the streets. In the meantime, the opposition has erected barricades and set up a tent camp near the parliament, they are not inclined to negotiate with the authorities and demand the resignation of the prime minister.