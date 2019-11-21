Putin Praises Deep Ties, Growth in Turnover With Switzerland

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin praised on Thursday long-standing and deep ties between Russia and Switzerland , as well as an increase in trade turnover during talks with his Swiss counterpart, Ueli Maurer.

Maurer is currently on a Moscow visit, during which he has already met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"I remember our meeting in Sochi in 2014. I am pleased to see you in Moscow. Our countries enjoy long-standing, deep relations," Putin said.

According to the Russian president, trade between the countries has increased, while Moscow and Bern maintain relations at the government level.

Maurer, in return, stressed that there was a large potential for deepening relations and expanding cooperation in the economy or any other sphere.

Relations between Russia and Switzerland have significantly developed after the parties signed a memorandum of understanding in 2007. Trade between Russia and Switzerland reached $7.5 billion in 2018, an increase of more than 20 percent year-on-year, according to the Russian foreign minister. In addition, after the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Russia and Georgia in 2008, Switzerland represented Russia's interests in Tbilisi and Georgia's interests in Moscow.