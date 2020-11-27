Putin, Russian Security Council Discussed Cybercrime, Peacekeepers in Karabakh - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the Russian Security Council discussed fight against cybercrime, and the operation of Russian peacekeepers and the humanitarian mission in Karabakh, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"Boosting efficiency of our fight against crimes in the computer security sphere was the key topic of the talks," Peskov said.

"They also discussed activities of the Russian peacekeepers and the humanitarian mission in Karabakh," Peskov added.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin briefed participants of the talks on his recent phone conversations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.