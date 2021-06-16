UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Biden Agrees On Solving Ukraine Conflict Through Minsk Accords

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:29 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he believes US President Joe Biden agrees that the Minsk agreements as the way forward in resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he believes US President Joe Biden agrees that the Minsk agreements as the way forward in resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"As far as I understand, President Biden agrees that the basis for a settlement in Ukraine should be the Minsk accords," Putin said in a post-summit presser.

