Putin Says Cryptocurrencies Are Too Risky, Not Backed By Anything

4 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:21 PM

Putin Says Cryptocurrencies Are Too Risky, Not Backed by Anything

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that cryptocurrencies are too risky and are not backed by anything

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that cryptocurrencies are too risky and are not backed by anything.

"In some countries, cryptocurrency is used, and in some countries, it is simply prohibited, ...

it is prohibited in China, in some other countries it is prohibited, but it is not backed with anything, the volatility is enormous, so the risks are very high. We also believe that you need to listen to those who talk about those big risks," Putin said at the VTB Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".

