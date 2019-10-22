Putin Says Erdogan Clarified Objectives of Turkish Operation in Syria During Sochi Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after the talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi that the Turkish leader had explained in detail the goals and objectives of Ankara's military operation in northern Syria

BOCHAROV RUCHEY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after the talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi that the Turkish leader had explained in detail the goals and objectives of Ankara 's military operation in northern Syria

"Mr. Erdogan gave detailed explanations regarding the goals and objectives of the Turkish military operation along the border with Syria," Putin said at a press conference.