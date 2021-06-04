UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Gov't Aware Of Decreasing Household Incomes, But Situation Not Catastrophic

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Putin Says Gov't Aware of Decreasing Household Incomes, But Situation Not Catastrophic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Russian government knows that the incomes of the country's population are decreasing, but the situation is not catastrophic, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Yes, there are problems, unemployment grew, real incomes dropped, we know that all. But nothing happened so that we could assert ... a catastrophe," Putin said in his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Thanks to timely response measures, the Russian economy and the labor market are already approaching pre-crisis levels. We have managed to save millions of jobs and avoid a sharp drop in citizens' incomes," the president added.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Market Media Event All From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Russia reports 8,947 new COVID-19 cases, 377 death ..

15 minutes ago

Turkey jails three for life in wake of match-fixin ..

12 minutes ago

Stocks retreat as blockbuster data fan taper fears ..

12 minutes ago

Vietnam's cloth imports up 33 pct in five months

12 minutes ago

Training workshop on mechanized land development h ..

12 minutes ago

Fisheries dept held two suspects

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.