UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Kadyrov Targeted By Sanctions As Part Of General Anti-Russia Campaign

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Putin Says Kadyrov Targeted by Sanctions as Part of General Anti-Russia Campaign

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the country's Chechen Republic, is subjected to sanctions as part of a wider campaign of restrictions against Russia from foreign nations.

"Is it only against Kadyrov that they make up all sorts of sanctions and stories? I think they make them up against Russia as a whole. Ramzan Akhmatovich defends the interests not only of Chechnya and the Chechen people, but the whole country. That is why he is one of the targets of our foreign opponents," Putin said while speaking with a Chechen journalist at the annual press conference.

The president went on to quip that several officials and friends in his surroundings are at times bewildered they are not placed under sanctions.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Chechen Republic All From

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi receives Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chi ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads first meeting of ECSSR Bo ..

26 minutes ago

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif to condole deat ..

40 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Pakistani FM

41 minutes ago

‘Raj Kumari lied once again,’: Firdous Ashiq A ..

43 minutes ago

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.