Putin Says Kadyrov Targeted by Sanctions as Part of General Anti-Russia Campaign

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the country's Chechen Republic, is subjected to sanctions as part of a wider campaign of restrictions against Russia from foreign nations.

"Is it only against Kadyrov that they make up all sorts of sanctions and stories? I think they make them up against Russia as a whole. Ramzan Akhmatovich defends the interests not only of Chechnya and the Chechen people, but the whole country. That is why he is one of the targets of our foreign opponents," Putin said while speaking with a Chechen journalist at the annual press conference.

The president went on to quip that several officials and friends in his surroundings are at times bewildered they are not placed under sanctions.