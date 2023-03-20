UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia, China Play Key Role In Creating Open, Inclusive Global Security System

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin says that, unlike some countries that are bringing discord to the international arena, Russia and China serve as the cornerstone of regional and global stability.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Moscow starting from Monday, March 20, at Putin's invitation. Ahead of the visit, Putin wrote an article for the Chinese Communist Party's official newspaper People's Daily.

"It is crystal clear that NATO is striving for a global reach of activities and seeking to penetrate the Asia-Pacific. It obvious that there are forces persistently working to split the common Eurasian space into a network of 'exclusive clubs' and military blocs that would serve to contain our countries' development and harm their interests. This won't work," Putin wrote.

The Russian president pointed out that, unlike some countries claiming hegemony and bringing discord to the global harmony, Russia and China are literally and figuratively "building bridges" and have been promoting democratic multilateral structures such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS.

"In fact, today, the Russia-China relations serve as the cornerstone of regional and global stability, driving the economic growth and securing the positive agenda in international affairs.

They provide an example of harmonious and constructive cooperation between major powers," Putin wrote.

The Russian leader said that Russia and China are advocating for a more just multipolar world order based on international law and have been working to create an open and inclusive regional and global security system that is not directed against third countries.

"In this regard, we note the constructive role of China's Global Security Initiative, which is in line with the Russian approaches in this area," Putin wrote.

The Russian leader said that US policy of simultaneously deterring Russia and China is getting "more fierce and aggressive" and the collective West is "gambling on the fates of entire states and peoples" in its attempt to preserve its "vanishing dominance."

"We are committed to the principle of the indivisibility of security, which is being grossly violated by the NATO bloc. We are deeply concerned over the irresponsible and outright dangerous actions that jeopardize nuclear security. We reject illegitimate unilateral sanctions, which must be lifted," Putin wrote.

