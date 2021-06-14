Putin Says Russia Sees Attempts to Destroy Its Relations with China

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin told NBC he sees attempts to destroy the relationship between Russia and China that are bonded by what he described as "strategic partnership."

"I will tell you completely honestly ...

We can see attempts at destroying the relationship between Russia and China. We can see that those attempts are being made in practical policies," Putin said in an interview aired on Monday.

"We are pleased with the level of our relationship which as I said is unprecedentedly high as it has developed over the last few decades. And we cherish it. Just like our Chinese friends cherish it," he added.