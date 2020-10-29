UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia's Economy To See 4% Decline In 2020, Situation Better Than Abroad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:31 PM

Putin Says Russia's Economy to See 4% Decline in 2020, Situation Better Than Abroad

The Russian economy will see a 4 percent decline in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is less dramatic than the dynamics in other countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Russian economy will see a 4 percent decline in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is less dramatic than the dynamics in other countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Of course, our economy will be declining, but the decrease will be significantly less than abroad. This year, it will drop by around 4 percent, next year we plan a 4.2 percent drop ... And one more year later, it will be obviously growing," Putin said an the Russia Calling investment forum.

The Russian leader also noted he was "rather optimistic than pessimistic" regarding the economy dynamics.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Australian Supreme Court Suspends Highway Construc ..

39 seconds ago

Nasir Jamshed released on bail in spot fixing case ..

8 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alv urges Muslim world leaders' ..

40 seconds ago

KP CS inspects uplift work in Islamia College

42 seconds ago

DC orders strict monitoring on last day of anti-po ..

47 seconds ago

Austrian OMV Says Remains Committed to Nord Stream ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.