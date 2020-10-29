The Russian economy will see a 4 percent decline in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is less dramatic than the dynamics in other countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Russian economy will see a 4 percent decline in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is less dramatic than the dynamics in other countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Of course, our economy will be declining, but the decrease will be significantly less than abroad. This year, it will drop by around 4 percent, next year we plan a 4.2 percent drop ... And one more year later, it will be obviously growing," Putin said an the Russia Calling investment forum.

The Russian leader also noted he was "rather optimistic than pessimistic" regarding the economy dynamics.