Putin Says Turkey-Syria Cooperation Should Be Based on Mutual Respect

BOCHAROV RUCHEY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Turkish-Syrian cooperation to ensure peace on border territories should be based on mutual respect.

"Turks and Syrians are going to defend peace and quiet on the border together. Here we cannot do without cooperation between Turkey and Syria based on mutual respect," Putin said after his talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi.