Putin Sees Pros, Cons In Working With US Administration: 'They Imposed Sanctions 46 Times'

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:26 PM

There are pros and cons in working with the current US administration, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, noting that Washington had imposed sanctions against Russia 46 times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) There are pros and cons in working with the current US administration, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, noting that Washington had imposed sanctions against Russia 46 times.

"There are also disadvantages, say, in working with the States. The current administration has introduced new sanctions 46 times against Russia, our legal entities and economic operators. Forty six times, this has never happened before! But, at the same time, trade grew 40 percent last year, oddly enough, despite these restrictions," Putin said at the Russia Calling! investment forum, organized by VTB Capital.

He added that the countries "worked together quite effectively to stabilize energy markets."

"Personally, President Trump took an active and very effective part in this and thus, of course, supported his oil producers, supported the industry, we stabilized prices, we managed to do this together. This, of course, also suggests that in situations where we can join forces, we are acting quite effectively," Putin added.

Putin also noted that there were other areas of common interest, including in the economic sphere.

