Putin Sends Condolences To Egyptian President Over Deadly Railroad Accident - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 01:16 PM

Putin Sends Condolences to Egyptian President Over Deadly Railroad Accident - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Sisi over a train accident in the Egyptian province of Sohag, the Kremlin said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Sisi over a train accident in the Egyptian province of Sohag, the Kremlin said Saturday.

The collision of two trains on Friday left 32 dead and 165 injured, according to the latest reports.

"Dear Mr President, my dear friend, please accept our deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of a railroad accident in the province of Sohag. Please convey our sincere sympathy and support to the families and loved ones of the deceased and wishes of speedy recovery to all those injured," Putin said in a telegram, which was published by the Kremlin.

