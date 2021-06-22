UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Tells Merkel European Security Can Be Ensured Only Through Joint Efforts

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:24 PM

Putin Tells Merkel European Security Can Be Ensured Only Through Joint Efforts

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, stressed that ensuring the security of the European continent was possible only through joint efforts, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, stressed that ensuring the security of the European continent was possible only through joint efforts, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"It was stated that overcoming mutual enmity and reconciliation of the Russian and German peoples had been of key importance for the fate of post-war Europe. It was emphasized that even now, ensuring the security of our common continent was possible only through joint efforts," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 2nd Eliminator Match Islamabad United ..

5 minutes ago

Russian National Football Team to Receive $12.8 Mi ..

43 seconds ago

Canada's Controversial Bill to Overhaul Broadcasti ..

44 seconds ago

DC visits vaccination centre to review arrangement ..

48 seconds ago

Govt urged to abolish taxes on LNG import

3 minutes ago

Putin, Merkel Stress Importance of Preserving Memo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.