Putin Tells Merkel European Security Can Be Ensured Only Through Joint Efforts

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, stressed that ensuring the security of the European continent was possible only through joint efforts, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, stressed that ensuring the security of the European continent was possible only through joint efforts, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"It was stated that overcoming mutual enmity and reconciliation of the Russian and German peoples had been of key importance for the fate of post-war Europe. It was emphasized that even now, ensuring the security of our common continent was possible only through joint efforts," the statement says.