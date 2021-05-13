Putin to Discuss Situation on Labor Market With Russian Government Thursday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Thursday hold a meeting with the government, at which he plans to discuss the situation on the labor market, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The meeting will also touch upon the implementation of the program to support the population's employment.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov is expected to make a report. A number of current issues will also be considered.

During his address to the Federal Assembly, Putin said the labor market and the real disposable income of citizens will definitely be restored after the coronavirus-related decline.