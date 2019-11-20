UrduPoint.com
Putin To Headline VTB Capital's 'Russia Calling' Investment Forum On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:20 AM

Putin to Headline VTB Capital's 'Russia Calling' Investment Forum on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a keynote speech at a major investment forum in Moscow on Wednesday, organized by VTB Capital, the investment branch of the state financial services giant.

The 11th edition of the forum, titled "Russia Calling," will run through Friday.

It seeks to bring together Russian and foreign officials and chief executives to encourage investment in the national economy.

The forum has helped funnel foreign money into the Russian economy since its launch in 2009. Last year, it attracted over 2,500 guests, more than a fifth of them foreigners.

This year's dialogue will focus on Russia's economic development, strategies to boost regional growth and trends in equity capital markets. The plenary session will discuss cooperation in the times of reversed globalization.

