Putin To Hold Personal Talks With Russian Direct Investment Fund Chief On Friday - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 03:18 PM

Putin to Hold Personal Talks With Russian Direct Investment Fund Chief on Friday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Friday a personal meeting with the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the talks will focus on the RDIF's effort against the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"Later in the day, the president will receive Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF chef, in Novo-Ogaryovo, this will be a personal meeting," Peskov told reporters.

"You know that, apart from its traditional activities, RDIF now largely focuses on projects related to tests, medication and vaccines amid the coronavirus pandemic," Peskov added.

The spokesman specified that Dmitriev will brief Putin on this effort during the meeting.

