Putin, Tokayev Discuss Work of Recent CSTO, SCO Events - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the work of the recent CSTO and SCO events, and also expressed satisfaction with the agreements reached, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"The presidents discussed the work of the recent multilateral events in the CSTO and SCO lines, expressing satisfaction with the agreements reached," the statement says.

Tokayev, during a phone conversation, congratulated Putin on the successful holding of the elections to the State Duma.

In a conversation with Tokayev, Putin sympathized with the families of those killed in the shooting in Almaty, and the head of Kazakhstan condoled with the tragedy in Perm, the Kremlin said.