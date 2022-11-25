UrduPoint.com

Putin Trusted By 75% Of Russians, 77% Assess President's Performance Positively - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Putin Trusted by 75% of Russians, 77% Assess President's Performance Positively - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Up to 75% of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin and 77% have approved the head of state's performance of duties, a poll conducted by Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) revealed on Friday.

According to the survey, 75% of respondents expressed their trust in the leader, while only 14% said they distrusted Putin.

The poll also found that 77% of those sampled approved of Putin's performance as the country's leader, with 10% having a negative view of his work.

The FOM poll was carried out from November 18-20 among 1,500 adults in 104 cities, towns and villages of 53 Russian regions.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin November From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

17 minutes ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

33 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.