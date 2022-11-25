MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Up to 75% of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin and 77% have approved the head of state's performance of duties, a poll conducted by Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) revealed on Friday.

According to the survey, 75% of respondents expressed their trust in the leader, while only 14% said they distrusted Putin.

The poll also found that 77% of those sampled approved of Putin's performance as the country's leader, with 10% having a negative view of his work.

The FOM poll was carried out from November 18-20 among 1,500 adults in 104 cities, towns and villages of 53 Russian regions.