Putin Trusted By 75% Of Russians, 77% Assess President's Performance Positively - Poll
Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 12:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Up to 75% of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin and 77% have approved the head of state's performance of duties, a poll conducted by Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) revealed on Friday.
According to the survey, 75% of respondents expressed their trust in the leader, while only 14% said they distrusted Putin.
The poll also found that 77% of those sampled approved of Putin's performance as the country's leader, with 10% having a negative view of his work.
The FOM poll was carried out from November 18-20 among 1,500 adults in 104 cities, towns and villages of 53 Russian regions.