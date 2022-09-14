UrduPoint.com

Putin, UN Chief Discuss Ukrainian Grain, Exports Of Russian Agriculture Products - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed sea deliveries of Ukrainian grain and exports of Russian agriculture products during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The main attention was paid to the implementation of the Istanbul package agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and the export of Russian food and fertilizers," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, Guterres informed about UN efforts on "removing all obstacles to the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets."

The sides also pointed out that it is important to prioritize exports of food products to countries in Africa, the middle East and Latin America.

