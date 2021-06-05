Putin, Vucic Launch Production of Sputnik V in Serbia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, launched on Friday the production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Serbia.

The first phase of the production of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus, packaging, at the Torlak Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Serums in Belgrade began on Friday evening with the participation of the two leaders via video link.

"It is a great honor for me to launch production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Serbia," Vucic said in Russian.

Director of the Torlak Institute, Dr. Vera Stoiljkovic, noted that Serbia was one of the first countries to use the Sputnik V vaccine and the first country in Europe to produce it, after which she pressed a button.

Earlier, Vucic expressed gratitude to Russia and its leadership for the possibility of producing a drug for immunization in the republic, which, according to him, will serve not only Serbia, but also the countries of the region.