Putin, Xi Sign Statement On Deepening Comprehensive Partnership, Strategic Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Tuesday signed a joint statement on deepening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Tuesday signed a joint statement on deepening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent said that Russia and China have signed a number of intergovernmental documents on the sidelines of the meeting between Putin and Xi.

"President of Russia Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping sign a joint statement by the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China on deepening relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation entering a new era," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents also signed a joint statement on the plan for development of key areas of the economic cooperation until 2030.

