UrduPoint.com

Putin's Big Press Conference Planned For December - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 11:00 AM

Putin's Big Press Conference Planned for December - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The big press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned for December, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are looking to December," Peskov said, when asked if the president will hold his traditional meeting with reporters in November or the following month.

This year, the press conference will not be combined with some other formats, as the president already held his Direct Line Q&A session in the summer, the Kremlin spokesman added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin November December

More Stories From World

