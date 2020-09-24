(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for 'green corridors' ” through which essential goods and medication could be transported smoothly amid the coronavirus pandemic ” is absolutely necessary in the current situation and can help avoid trade wars, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif said in an interview with Sputnik on Thursday.

"In our opinion, the proposal of "green corridors" is very important in light of the present international circumstances, as the current conditions are dangerous and complicated. A small virus has pulled all of the world powers to their knees, and if there is no cooperation between the countries, they will not be able to successfully get out of this catastrophe," Zarif said.

"We see that in the current situation the United States is waging an economic war against Russia, Iran and China with the most powerful pressure. It even carries out dangerous economic plans against its friends and allies, such as its opposition to the Nord Stream [2] project ... Therefore, in such circumstances the offer of President Putin on the "green corridors" is appropriate, as it, in fact, equals to abandoning policies of the economic war and even the war on drug and food supplies, while coronavirus poses a grave threat to the world," Zarif added.