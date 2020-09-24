UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin's Proposal For Essential Goods 'Green Corridor' Can Help Avoid Trade Wars - Zarif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Putin's Proposal for Essential Goods 'Green Corridor' Can Help Avoid Trade Wars - Zarif

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for 'green corridors' ” through which essential goods and medication could be transported smoothly amid the coronavirus pandemic ” is absolutely necessary in the current situation and can help avoid trade wars, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif said in an interview with Sputnik on Thursday.

"In our opinion, the proposal of "green corridors" is very important in light of the present international circumstances, as the current conditions are dangerous and complicated. A small virus has pulled all of the world powers to their knees, and if there is no cooperation between the countries, they will not be able to successfully get out of this catastrophe," Zarif said.

"We see that in the current situation the United States is waging an economic war against Russia, Iran and China with the most powerful pressure. It even carries out dangerous economic plans against its friends and allies, such as its opposition to the Nord Stream [2] project ... Therefore, in such circumstances the offer of President Putin on the "green corridors" is appropriate, as it, in fact, equals to abandoning policies of the economic war and even the war on drug and food supplies, while coronavirus poses a grave threat to the world," Zarif added.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia China Nord Vladimir Putin United States All Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dean Jones dies of cardiac-arrest in Mumbai

8 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 942 recove ..

36 minutes ago

LHC extends till Sept 28 interim bail of Shehbaz S ..

46 minutes ago

Rizwan urges people to plant maximum saplings

29 minutes ago

Kremlin on Putin's Nomination for Nobel Peace Priz ..

29 minutes ago

French court rejects Sarkozy challenge to cash-fro ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.