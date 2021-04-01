PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, April 1 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's response to unacceptable statements made by US President Joe Biden was diplomatic and polite, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, adding that Moscow regrets Washington decision to turn town invitation to hold a live dialogue between the two presidents.

"This rhetoric ” I want to emphasize again ” is outrageous and unacceptable. But Russian President Putin reacted to it diplomatically and politely," Lavrov said, when speaking on the political talk show "The Big Game" on Russia's Channel One, adding that "Unfortunately, there was no response to the offer" to hold the live dialogue.

In March, Biden said in an interview with ABC news that Putin would have to "pay a price" for the alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election. The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he replied in the affirmative. Putin reacted by saying that he would just "wish him well" and invited Biden to hold live talks.