MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not expected to pay a visit to Turkey in the coming days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that no preparations are underway.

Earlier in the day, the Yeni Safak newspaper reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited the Russian president to Turkey for a working meeting, with the visit expected in the coming days.

"I do not have such information. As far as I know, Putin's visit to Ankara is not being prepared in the coming days," Peskov told reporters.