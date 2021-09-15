(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) North Korean missile launches are "normal and defensive" activities, Kim Yo Jong, the deputy department director of the Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee and North Korean leader's sister, said on Wednesday, adding that South Korean President Moon Jae-in's reaction to the event was "immature," according to the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA)

Earlier in the day, North Korea carried out two missile launchers. South Korean and Japanese security agencies believe these could be ballistic missiles.

Also on Wednesday, South Korea successfully tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) in presence of Moon, who said that those new missiles will become an instrument to contain North Korean "provocations."

"Reportedly, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who oversaw the missile test, inappropriately said in his speech that their 'missile potential is sufficient to contain North Korean provocations'. If this wording is true, then for the president 'of the so-called' country 'he is incomparably stupid," Kim Yo Jong said, as quoted by the KCNA.