UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pyongyang To Unilaterally Destroy Mt Kumgang Resorts If Seoul Fails To Do So - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:09 PM

Pyongyang to Unilaterally Destroy Mt Kumgang Resorts If Seoul Fails to Do So - Reports

Pyongyang has warned Seoul that it would unilaterally dismantle tourist facilities in the Mount Kumgang area, a mountain range north of the demilitarized zone separating the two countries, if South Korea does not do it on its own, North Korean media reported on Friday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Pyongyang has warned Seoul that it would unilaterally dismantle tourist facilities in the Mount Kumgang area, a mountain range north of the demilitarized zone separating the two countries, if South Korea does not do it on its own, North Korean media reported on Friday.

In October, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the site, which has been abandoned since 2008, and denounced the structures as resembling makeshift tents in disaster stricken areas. Seoul offered Pyongyang to hold working-level talks on the revival of the long-suspended joint tourist program. However, North Korea refused to hold negotiations on the matter.

The KCNA news outlet reported that Pyongyang sent an ultimatum to its southern neighbor on November 11 and warned that it would unilaterally tear down the facilities if South Korea refused to do so.

The project on building tourist resort facilities in the Mount Kumgang area began in 1998 and was predominantly funded and built by South Korea with Hyundai Asan, the car manufacturer's investment wing that develops projects in North Korea, as its main investor.

The tours have been halted since 2008, when a South Korean tourist was shot upon entering what North Korea claimed was a restricted area.�

Related Topics

Car Tours Pyongyang Seoul South Korea North Korea SITE Kim Jong October November Media Hyundai

Recent Stories

Farmers carry weapons to guard tomato fields in Ba ..

11 minutes ago

KP Auqaf Dept announces district competitions of H ..

40 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

42 seconds ago

Taliban Attack Kills 4 Soldiers in Northern Afghan ..

44 seconds ago

PM agriculture emergency program: Wheat seeds on s ..

47 seconds ago

Fitness camp at NCA to commence from 18 November

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.