Qatar minister in Riyadh to prepare for Gulf summit

Qatar's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Sultan Bin Saad Al-Muraikhi arrived in Riyadh on Monday to attend preparatory meetings for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, the official QNA news agency reported

The GCC summit will open on the Saudi capital on Tuesday amid reports about progress in efforts aimed at resolving the Gulf crisis.

Qatar has been facing a Saudi-led blockade since 2017 when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic and trade relations with Doha.The four countries accuse Qatar of supporting terrorist groups, an accusation vehemently denied by Doha.

On Monday, Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Doha for the Rwandan capital Kigali to attend a ceremony to present an international anti-corruption excellence award in his name. It remains unclear whether the Gulf country's ruler will attend the summit.