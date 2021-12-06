DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Qatar and Turkey will sign twelve agreements, including on cooperation in the area of defense, during the Turkish leader's upcoming visit to Doha, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Monday.

"Twelve agreements will be signed at the meeting of the Supreme Strategic Committee on Wednesday in addition to 80 existing arrangements," Al Thani said at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Cavusoglu specified that Turkey is trying to develop its relations with Qatar in the areas of defense, healthcare, culture and education.

"We will sign agreements on defense and military cooperation, healthcare, culture and education," he noted.

Annual meetings of the Supreme Strategic Committee between Qatar and Turkey have been held since 2014, headed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Turkey has been stationing troops at its military base in Qatar since the 2017 Gulf crisis, drawing outrage from major regional players such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have repeatedly advocated for its closure, calling the base "the source of instability" in the region.