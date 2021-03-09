UrduPoint.com
Qatari Emir Holds Talks With Saudi Foreign Minister In Doha - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:40 AM

Qatari Emir Holds Talks With Saudi Foreign Minister in Doha - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during the latter's notable visit to Qatar, the Qatar news Agency (QNA) reports.

The Saudi foreign minister delivered a verbal message to the Qatari emir from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on enhancing bilateral ties, as well as on recent regional and international developments.

Al Saud's visit to Qatar became the first such official visit since Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on normalizing relations with Doha in January 2021. The ties were severed in mid-2017 amid claims that Qatar supported terrorism.

At the end of February, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

