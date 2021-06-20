DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has congratulated Ebrahim Raisi on winning the presidential election in Iran, the emir's office said on Saturday.

The Iranian Interior Ministry announced earlier on Saturday that Raisi won the election with nearly 62 percent. The turnout was 48.8 percent - the lowest in the country's history.

"Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a telegram with congratulations on the victory in the presidential election in the Islamic Republic of Iran to Ebrahim Raisi, wishing him success, and further development and strengthening of relations between the two countries," the Qatari emir's office said.

Among others who have already congratulated Raisi on his victory are Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as Syrian President Bashar Assad and Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope for further development of bilateral ties in his letter to the Iranian president-elect.