UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatari Emir Hopes For Development Of Relations With Iran Under Raisi's Presidency - Office

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 04:40 AM

Qatari Emir Hopes For Development of Relations With Iran Under Raisi's Presidency - Office

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has congratulated Ebrahim Raisi on winning the presidential election in Iran, the emir's office said on Saturday.

The Iranian Interior Ministry announced earlier on Saturday that Raisi won the election with nearly 62 percent. The turnout was 48.8 percent - the lowest in the country's history.

"Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a telegram with congratulations on the victory in the presidential election in the Islamic Republic of Iran to Ebrahim Raisi, wishing him success, and further development and strengthening of relations between the two countries," the Qatari emir's office said.

Among others who have already congratulated Raisi on his victory are Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as Syrian President Bashar Assad and Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope for further development of bilateral ties in his letter to the Iranian president-elect.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Interior Ministry Syria Iran Russia UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

4 hours ago

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

4 hours ago

Shehbaz's proposal to discuss electoral reforms in ..

4 hours ago

FM underlines significance of all inclusive intra- ..

4 hours ago

Qualifier Samsonova downs Azarenka to reach Berlin ..

5 hours ago

Development course concludes at Emergency services ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.